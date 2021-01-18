CHEYENNE — After adjourning from its one-day virtual session last Tuesday, the Wyoming Legislature will quickly resume its work starting this week, with nearly every legislative committee set to meet via Zoom to consider bills.
In total, the legislative committees will consider more than 50 bills during their meetings this week, which are scheduled to begin Tuesday morning and continue through Thursday afternoon. Some bills advanced by the committees will then be considered during the Legislature’s upcoming eight-day virtual session, scheduled to begin Jan. 27. Members of the public wishing to testify during any of the meetings can register to do so by clicking the “testify” button on the calendar page of the Legislature’s website. The meetings will also be livestreamed and archived on the Legislature’s YouTube channel.
The bills being considered by the legislative committees, which have already been reviewed during the interim session, could also gain a second life if they fail during the eight-day virtual session. Bills that don’t win approval in their chamber of origin could still be considered at the Legislature’s in-person session, which has tentatively been set for March 1, according to the latest legislative schedule.
“As public health conditions evolve, we will adjust the Legislature’s participation options as appropriate. We are encouraged by the rollout of vaccines and other health measures, which we hope will allow the Legislature to meet in-person starting March 1,” House Speaker Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, said in a statement Friday. “There are many challenges and opportunities facing our great state, which is why we remain committed to meeting in-person when it is safe to do so.”
While far from exhaustive, a round-up of some of the bills set to be considered during the committee meetings next week can be found below.
After the measure was narrowly advanced by the Joint Revenue Committee last month, a proposal to raise the excise tax on cigarette packs from 60 cents to 84 cents will be considered by the House Revenue Committee during its meeting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. The bill would also increase the tax on moist tobacco snuff from 60 cents per ounce to 72 cents.
The legislation, expected to raise roughly $6 million annually for the state’s general fund, drew mixed feedback during the committee meeting last month. With Wyoming’s current cigarette tax rate ranking among the lowest ten states in the country, proponents of the bill saw it as a way to raise some revenue while potentially helping people quit smoking.
Other groups, including the Wyoming Taxpayers Association and the Wyoming Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association, opposed the measure during the committee meeting last month.