CASPER — After a Republican official in Park County sent an email to Sen. Tara Nethercott telling her that if he was as “despicable a person as you, I would kill myself,” legislative leaders have spoken out and asked the official to resign.
Tory Bray, a precinct committeeman for the Park County GOP has resigned his position as secretary for the Park County Republican Men’s club after he was asked to, but still remains a committeeman.
Now, House Speaker Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, and Senate President Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, are calling for the “immediate resignation of Troy Bray from his position as a Park County Precinct Committeeman,” the statement read.
“We further call upon the leadership of the Wyoming and Park County Republican Parties to join us in seeking the immediate resignation of Troy Bray,” the statement continued.
It remains unclear how this will play out as neither Martin Kimmet, chairman of the Park County Republican party, nor Frank Eathorne, chairman of the state Republican Party, responded to request for comment Wednesday.
Legislative leaders aren’t just focusing on Bray, however, they’re using this as a moment to tackle a bigger issue they see. Dockstader and Barlow are in part calling for his resignation because Bray holds an elected position on the central committee, meaning that he can’t be removed by leaders — he must resign to relinquish the position. But that statute is subject to change.
“We will be assisting the Republican Party in ensuring there are appropriate statutory means to remove an elected official for such egregious behavior in the future,” they said in the statement.