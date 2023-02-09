Wyoming state capitol stock

The state capitol building sits in Cheyenne.

 Courtesy photo | Stephanie Joyce, Wyoming Public Media

CHEYENNE — While there were bills that died in both the chambers of the Wyoming Legislature due this week’s general file deadline, the difference in how many was significant.

Forty-eight bills that had cleared committee review were not brought to the floor of the House of Representatives for debate, while 11 were left unheard in the Senate. 

Tags

Recommended for you