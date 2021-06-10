SUNDANCE — An interim meeting of the Joint Corporations, Elections & Political Subdivisions Committee became the unexpected venue for a discussion of ethics on Monday.
Crook County’s two legislators found themselves at loggerheads over a “pledge” that had been sent out by Rep. Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, asking legislators to promise support for bills that would alter how elections take place in Wyoming.
While Neiman felt that his actions were part of his overall goal to promote the desires of the people who voted for him, Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, and his cohorts on the committee — and County Clerk Linda Fritz — found it unethical to ask legislators to make promises before considering the issue properly.
As he began his testimony, Neiman told the committee that he was, “Just trying to reflect the views and desires of my constituency.”
Runoff elections, he said, would ensure that candidates were sent onwards from primary elections with at least 50% of the overall vote.
“My position is, I want to see and be a driver and a pusher in seeing that this happens,” he said, stating that this is the case whether or not it can be achieved in time for the 2022 elections.
He shared that, while there are certainly political and practical considerations to consider, he believes his constituents “greatly desire an earnest and proactive effort in seeing to it that we exhaust all avenues possible to try to have this implemented as soon as we can, within reason.”
Neiman said that he believes “the vast majority” of his constituents would like to see this change.
Driskill, who serves as vice chairman of the committee, agreed that it appears the idea of run-off elections has widespread support. However, he addressed the pledge sent out by group email to committee members and asked if Neiman would be willing to rescind it.
“I, for one, didn’t sign it,” he said, saying it puts undue pressure on county clerks.
“The pledge was an attempt on my part to garner support,” Neiman responded.
New to the Legislature, he said he realized quickly that it’s important to determine early whether there is support for a particular issue to figure out what can be done about it.
“My plan was to see what is the response.”
It was not, Neiman said, intended to be a litmus test. It was to take the temperature of legislators and their constituents.
Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, however, asked Neiman to appreciate that the discussion is “more nuanced than any pledge” and signing it would trap legislators into a decision that may not turn out to be correct, or even constitutional. He described it as a “freshman error” and called Neiman out for causing “dissension” when there is not yet enough information for legislators to make a decision.
Case asked Neiman to consider reaching out to legislators to admit that things are a little more complicated than he realized.
Rep. Shelly Duncan, R-Lingle, said she did sign the pledge, but felt she did so under duress and was pushed into doing so. She described the practical concerns with runoff elections that are still under discussion, such as how they would be paid for.
Duncan said she was pushed into signing the pledge before she had even been given time to even look into the legislation itself, asking Neiman if he feels that was fair.
Neiman agreed he has made some freshman errors, but said the issue is about representing constituents. People in his district are “adamant and frustrated,” he said, and want commitments from their legislators to represent them in Cheyenne.
“They told me that specifically when I ran for office,” he said.
People have told him legislators “change when they get down there” and that they do not trust a legislator’s word alone and want lawmakers to make signed promises they can then be held to.
“You are one of us,” responded Driskill. “You’re not an outside group, you’re not part of a different group, you are a representative.”
Forcing pledges is what outside groups do, Driskill said.
“What we do is pledge to do what we can for our constituents.”
Neiman’s actions violate his own pledge as a legislator, Driskill said, as signing something to promise a particular decision actually prevents a legislator from doing the work they promised to do. Pledges are “akin to signing a blank check and handing it to somebody,” he said.
Driskill recalled a prior pledge that asked legislators to support the Second Amendment Preservation Act, a bill that ended up being amended so much that the sponsor voted against it. You never know what’s going to happen, he said, but constituents in this day and age can see exactly what their legislators are doing and why they made certain decisions — it’s even viewable on YouTube.
Neiman responded that he feels voters are mature enough to understand when a legislator’s final vote reflects the facts that came out.