Tayler Stephenson, left, and Brandon Masters from the National Guard work in the COVID testing center at Sheridan Memorial Hospital Urgent Care Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

CHEYENNE — Legislators hope to provide state funding to the Wyoming Guard for future recruitment and retention efforts.

The Wyoming Military Department has reiterated its need for support in the wake of being seven percentage points below the strength goal of 102% in 2021, which members of the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee heard Wednesday.

