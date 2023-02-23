BUFFALO — Property tax reform turns out to be a tough nut to crack.
Despite legislators filing at least 20 bills to address property tax reform in the 2023 general session, just a handful remain viable after lawmakers confronted a tangled web of conflicting constituencies and constitutional requirements.
While many of the major bills to reform how property taxes are collected have died, Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, and Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, still hope that Wyoming residents will see some form of relief by the end of the session, which wraps up in just over a week.
“I had expressed concern originally before we came down here that there might be so many bills that for all the clutter, we might not be able to get anything done. I don’t think that fear has been realized,” Kinskey said.
Proposed changes to Wyoming property taxes came after residents across the state saw substantial increases to their property tax bills in 2022.
Statewide, the residential assessed value increased by about 16%, according to the Wyoming Department of Revenue.
In Johnson County, that rate increased 19%. And other counties saw even sharper increases, with residential assessed values in Teton and Lincoln counties increasing by more than 30%.
Crago and Kinskey, along with many other legislators, say they’re worried that such large increases put an unfair burden on Wyoming taxpayers.
Ideas about how to alleviate the burden have varied widely, though — everything from short-term solutions, such as a 2023 property tax holiday, to longer-term solutions, such as constitutional amendments. Many of those ideas never went anywhere, but a few have risen to the top.
One such idea was proposed by former Rep. Mike Madden, R-Buffalo, and brought to legislators by Kinskey. Senate File 136 would focus on the rate of assessment for residential property, reducing the assessment rate used to calculate residential property taxes from 9.5% to 8.5%. So, a property valued at $100,000 would have a taxable value of $8,500 instead of $9,500.
Originally, Kinskey wanted the rate to be reduced to 7.5%, but a constitutional requirement that assessment rates between different property classes not vary too widely meant such a change would have been unconstitutional. So, the bill was amended to change the rate to 8.5%.
After counties expressed concern that the rate reduction would amount to a cut to their budgets, lawmakers made another change and added extra funding to backfill any revenue that counties would lose because of the rate change, Kinskey said.
And, at the very end of the Senate’s debate on the bill, legislators inserted a clause that will see the reduction sunset in 2025, something that Kinskey said had to be included to ensure the bill’s passage. After all that, the Senate approved the bill 18-12.
“Poor old 136 got battered and bruised, but eventually we got it out of there,” Kinskey said.
Now, in the House, its future is again uncertain. Crago said that, in its current form, he supports the proposal. But what gives him and other legislators pause is that SF136 amounts to blanket relief, meaning that everyone would receive a tax cut.
“My idea is, we provide some tax relief to all and more to those who need it,” Crago said, advocating for more targeted relief for those who are especially affected by sharp property tax increases, such as retirees or those on fixed incomes.
The debate between offering targeted relief or universal relief has recurred throughout the session. For Kinskey, SF136’s blanket approach is an asset. He would prefer that everyone get a tax cut, he said, though ultimately he just wants something to pass.
“I never like the perfect to be the enemy of the good, so if I can’t get tax relief for everybody, which would be the perfect, the good would be to get tax relief to those who are the most hard-pressed by the increase in property taxes,” he said.
SF136 is among the simplest and most straightforward of the many different proposals.
More substantial, permanent fixes have been discussed, but they will likely take years to achieve and require constitutional amendments, which take not just legislative approval but also a ballot measure in the next general election.
“If we really want to do meaningful, long-term tax reform, we’re going to have to figure out how to amend the constitution,” Crago said.
One idea popular among some legislators is moving from a fair market valuation to an acquisition valuation, meaning property owners would pay taxes based on the price they paid for the property. That would ensure that Wyoming residents aren’t hit with sudden tax increases.
But both Crago and Kinskey have reservations about the approach. Kinskey said he is concerned that switching to an acquisition based valuation would distort the market and move the tax burden to first-time homebuyers.