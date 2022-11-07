CHEYENNE — As Tuesday’s general election rapidly approaches, Rep. Dan Zwonitzer said the Wyoming Legislature can’t afford any more ultraconservative ideologues who don’t understand the complexities of writing law. Yet that possibility exists.
The Cheyenne Republican has served in the state House of Representatives for 17 years, and he said the governing body isn’t what it was a decade ago.
He said there is a lack of congeniality, and the legislative process is filled with anger and vitriol.
Unless members of his party “subscribe to groupthink,” they are outcast and labeled a RINO, or “Republican in Name Only.”
Zwonitzer believes it is a dangerous and scary political philosophy for a party to demand only one way of thinking, which amounts to voting “no” on any compromise or bill outside the party platform.
He said there is a movement of political candidates and lawmakers gaining ground in the Legislature who don’t want any government regulation or taxes, and they only run on extreme social issues.
“Maybe if we just didn’t have a Legislature for the next decade, we’ll see what happens,” he told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle this week.
Zwonitzer said the Legislature can’t function if it’s getting to a point where nearly a third of members don’t want to read or think, and automatically vote “no.”
There is no room for diverse ideological discussions or debate, because lawmakers won’t engage. They also criticize colleagues that vote based on their constituents’ viewpoints, which he said fall along a spectrum.
“That’s the real threat to democracy we’re facing,” he said.
Zwonitzer is a part of the 66th Wyoming Legislature, which is currently made up of 79 Republicans, nine Democrats, one Libertarian and one Independent.
The 67th Legislature will have 93 seats, as one new Senate seat and two House seats resulted from the redistricting process.
Outside of the statehouse, Wyoming was considered the most Republican state in the nation following the 2020 election. That’s based on the 2022 Cook Partisan Voting Index, which shows that 69.9% of Wyoming voters in the most recent presidential election cast their ballot for former President Donald Trump.
That percentage was larger than in any other state, and it followed Wyoming giving the second-highest percentage of votes to Trump during the 2016 presidential election.
The Cowboy State was also considered the second most Republican friendly state in America by the University of Virginia Center for Politics.
Key demographics such as the percentage of the state’s residents 25 and older that have a bachelor’s degree, percentage of state’s residents who are white and how rural the state is are used to determine the ranking.
Republican Senate Majority Floor Leader Ogden Driskill of Devils Tower said it isn’t the Republican Party being in the majority that contributes to a toxic political environment, though.
He said it’s the actions of the far-right groups infiltrating the Legislature.
“They’ve fractured a super majority of the Republican Party that actually could have forwarded an incredible amount of Republican values,” he said. “They’ve chosen to be divisive and split their own party over the ability to actually work together and come up with solutions.”
He said lawmakers like him work with everyone and run for office to benefit the people of Wyoming. He said he will do everything in his power to make the state a better place for his grandkids and great grandkids, but “they’ve made compromise a dirty word.”
Driskill won his Republican primary and was expected to be unopposed in the general election, but he faces a write-in opponent.
He accused his own Crook County Republican Party of going against its bylaws by not supporting him and instead opting to support Roger Connett.
The county party’s chairman, Jeff Burian, is the chair of the “Roger is Right” write-in campaign.
The Sundance Times reported Thursday that the central committee released a statement saying it is unable to support Driskill due to his voting record and for not substantially upholding the Wyoming Republican Party’s platforms. Driskill told the WTE that it is far from the truth, as he has supported bills to cut property taxes, address critical race theory in schools, protect unborn lives and gun rights, as well as develop voter ID laws.
“Their divisiveness is really going to start hurting in some areas, because good people won’t run because they know that they’re going to have their character assassinated, and their family will be attacked,” he said. “I challenge you to look at my race; you won’t see a single issue brought up in my race.”