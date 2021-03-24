CHEYENNE — What can cash-strapped Wyoming do with $1.3 billion from the federal government?
Plenty, if you ask members of the Wyoming Legislature. Yet lawmakers are hesitant to say such a windfall can solve the current budget crisis. It will take time to fully understand the restrictions on spending, they say, and could be months before the specifics are understood well enough to act on — a delay that may necessitate a special legislative session this spring or summer, according to Speaker of the House Eric Barlow, R-Gillette.
On March 11, President Joe Biden signed a massive, $1.9 trillion dollar aid package that, according to estimates from Congress, includes $1.3 billion in aid to Wyoming to shore up everything from schools and healthcare facilities to local government and unemployment insurance.
It’s a significant injection of money that was announced as the Wyoming Legislature mulls over hundreds of millions of dollars in spending cuts due to historic declines in revenue brought on by underperformance in minerals and the COVID-19 pandemic.
And though officials are still unsure how exactly the money can be used, the Biden administration’s “American Rescue Plan” is already influencing the discussions taking place in the halls of the Capitol. On Friday, members of the House Appropriations Committee met to discuss a proposal to expend those dollars, setting the stage for an anticipated special session this spring or summer to appropriate the money.
The federal funding has also entered the minds of lawmakers tasked with funding Wyoming’s K-12 education system. The House of Representatives on Friday suspended its discussions on a bill that would make more than $68 million in additional cuts to state’s education budget, citing an anticipated $303 million ARP windfall coming to Wyoming specifically for those programs. The one-time money may not deter voices seeking significant longer-term cuts to those programs, however. While the House of Representatives is anticipated to present the Senate with a bill that includes a conditional 1% sales tax increase to fund education, the Senate — which has to challenged the state’s current funding model — has taken a different stance. That body is standing by its proposal to cut more than $130 million from Wyoming’s schools, and members remain skeptical of using federal funds to bail out a system Senate leaders believe is fundamentally unsustainable.
“We’re still trying to figure out what the feds have done to us,” Sen. Charlie Scott, R-Casper, told reporters Friday. “We’re probably still in a position where we’re having to make some reductions this year. And it’s probably a good year to do it. Because some of those temporary federal funds may well cushion the impacts for a while.”
“We’ll make the best use of it we can,” he added. “But my guess it will be sometime in the middle of spring before we understand what the feds have really done.”
Wyoming officials have not yet ascertained exactly how much money ARP will deliver to the state and how restrictions on spending might influence those decisions, they say.
WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy. This story was edited for space. The full story can be found in its entirety at wyofile.com.