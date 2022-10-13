Capitol

The Wyoming State Capitol Building stands tall Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. 

 Courtesy photo | Michael S. Smith

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Legislature’s Management Council Committee will be responsible in the coming months for reviewing Joint Rule 22, which encompasses ethics complaints for actions such as misconduct involving legislative duties, violence or disorderly conduct, and bribes.

Members of the Select Committee on Legislative Facilities, Technology and Process made the recommendation to the Management Council Wednesday afternoon, after hearing concerns on the process for handling ethics complaints.

