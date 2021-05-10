CASPER — The Wyoming Legislature’s Management Council decided Friday to require all meetings during the interim legislative session to take place at one of 22 pre-approved meeting locations. This means that remote participation for the public will be available for all joint interim committee meetings.
The pre-approved locations are limited to more populous areas of the state, however, and fail to cover some more rural areas of Wyoming.
All meetings will also allow for a limited number of in-person participants, but the options are less flexible for the committee members. If committee members want to participate remotely, they’ll need permission from the chairman of the committee.
The 2020 interim session — the period between formal legislative sessions that take place at the start of each year — was held almost completely online, as was much of the 2021 legislative session.
Although some committees have been streaming their meetings for a number of years, remote participation is still new.
Before 2020, there was almost zero remote participation allowed at interim committee meetings. Allowing remote participation, for lawmakers and for citizens, brings its own set of opportunities and drawbacks.
Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, said it increases transparency and allows more people — including those from far corners of the state — to participate easily.