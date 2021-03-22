Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High near 50F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with periods of light rain and snow after midnight. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%.

Tomorrow

Rain and snow in the morning. The rain and snow will change to rain showers in the afternoon. High 44F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.