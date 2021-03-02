CHEYENNE — When state lawmakers gaveled in at the state Capitol for their month-long session Monday, they had a lot on their plates.
At the top of the Wyoming Legislature’s agenda will be consideration of Gov. Mark Gordon’s supplemental budget, which contains roughly $515 million in cuts to state agencies, a portion of which were implemented last summer. While supplemental budgets typically provide an opportunity for lawmakers to add in state funding as needed during the in-between year of Wyoming’s budget cycle, this year will be the opposite, with economic downturns brought by the COVID-19 pandemic and structural declines in the state’s mineral industries drying up a significant share of Wyoming’s revenues.
“I am acutely aware that this proposal will reduce services that the people of Wyoming count on, and that it will further weaken our economy, as well as compromise our ability to rebound rapidly and in time,” Gordon told lawmakers on the Joint Appropriations Committee while presenting the budget in December. “I do not look forward to what will come should you pass this supplement, but it is a responsible proposal, nonetheless.”
Gordon, who plans to deliver a State of the State address to lawmakers Tuesday, announced the protocols for the legislative session alongside legislative leaders earlier this month. While the plan still allows legislators and the public to participate in the session virtually, the vast majority of lawmakers are expected to be in Cheyenne, where lengthy debate over a wide range of issues, from K-12 education to tax increases to public health orders, is all but inevitable.
The state’s fiscal situation will underpin nearly all of those discussions. In Gordon’s supplemental budget, the largest proposed cuts are to the Wyoming Department of Health, which would see its state funding cut by about $135 million, along with roughly $48 million in corresponding federal funding.
The cuts will impact programs across Wyoming, with substantial impacts on the state’s most vulnerable populations.
For example, one reduction would result in many residents receiving fewer benefits through the state’s developmental disabilities waivers, which allow private providers to provide community-based care to people with developmental disabilities and acquired brain injuries. Under the proposed reduction, which would save the state about $7.1 million in its general fund, more than 1,000 Wyomingites would see a reduction in services.
Jeff Gardner, executive director of Wyoming Community Service Providers, said the proposal would have “catastrophic” effects on some Wyoming residents and their families, with some people losing 50% or more of the funding they need for those services.
“I’m aware of a situation in Albany County with a young man who needs total support. He needs support with eating and with turning when he’s sleeping and medical protocols — very involved — and his budget would be reduced by $64,000, which is very difficult for that provider to provide $64,000 less in services for someone with that level of need,” Gardner said. “Providers are left, honestly, with the option of biting the bullet and doing it for free, which the majority of our membership are nonprofits organizations that don’t really have the ability to do that, and the other option is to discharge people and say, ‘We can’t provide that level of support.’”
If the waivers cuts are adopted by the Legislature, many of the duties could fall on individual families to provide necessary care and services, Gardner said, which could then impact other family members’ ability to keep their job and maintain their standard of living.
“I think a lot of the burden will go to families, and as a practical matter, a lot of the people that I’ve worked with over the years, they don’t have family,” Gardner said.
“There just isn’t that possibility there. So really, the best option is to continue to fund the waivers at the levels that we’ve seen, and protect some of Wyoming’s most vulnerable citizens.”
Other health programs aiming to help Wyomingites through tough times are also on the chopping block. Andi Summerville, executive director of the Wyoming Association of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Centers, said her members’ greatest concern is the wide-ranging reductions within a roughly $15 million cut to the department’s Behavioral Health Division.
“That funding makes up the bulk of the state contracts for community mental health centers, who provide mental health and substance use services to anybody, regardless of their ability to pay, and so it really targets a group of residents in Wyoming that don’t have any other options in terms of mental health care,” Summerville said. “Our ultimate goal is to keep people in their communities to receive these types of services. We already struggle with that significantly as a state, and these budget reductions will further compound that.”
Summerville also noted the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated a nationwide mental health crisis, and Wyoming — which had the nation’s highest suicide rate in 2019, according to recent federal data — is “absolutely in the middle of that.”
“(With) these budget cuts, when we have a surge in demand for services, we’re actually going to be providing less than we were before the pandemic,” Summerville said.
While the budget cuts could bring immediate savings in Wyoming’s general fund, Summerville questioned how much the state would ultimately save, with other health care costs likely to accrue due to the loss of community-based services.