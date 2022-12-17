12-17-22 REGIONAL holiday holsteinweb.jpg
Leroy, Jerry Hill and ranch hand Kristen Beal make their way back to the ranch with their Christmas tree.

 Courtesy photo | Samantha Hill

POWELL — At the Rock Creek Ranch in the Clarks Fork Canyon, Leroy, the nearly 2-ton ranch “mooscot,” still has free run of the iconic ranch land. And now he has developed a taste for Christmas.

“He loves Christmas as long as he’s eating,” said ranch manager Jerry Hill of the people-loving steer.

