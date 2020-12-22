GILLETTE — It’s been about 10 years since Kaitlynn McKinsey, 18, wrote a letter to Santa in Brianne Pennington’s class at Pronghorn Elementary, but she still remembers it.
“I asked, ‘Why did you put a hole in the wall?’” McKinsey remembers. “I remember the previous Christmas, my dad had accidentally put a hole in the wall, and obviously he didn’t have time to fix it two hours before the sun rose.”
She said she remembers feeling a little accusatory about the hole, to the point she had “a little vendetta against Santa,” but since the letter she got back was from an elf, all was forgiven.
Now, she’s a part of the crew of deputized elves walking the halls of Thunder Basin High School who help Santa by responding to the overflow of letters he gets from local elementary students. The work is done by those in Claire Carter’s yearbook and journalism classes.
McKinsey’s memory of the experience is proof-positive that the letters make a meaningful difference.
“I didn’t think that we were going to get a letter back because obviously I’d written to Santa before. The day we came in and got them there were the letters on the desk and candy canes and I think she put glitter on the desks and stuff,” she said.
She remembers how the letter made her feel.
“It was nice because I was, like, a really shy kid when I was little,” McKinsey said. “It was nice to have an elf talking to me because it made me feel like I was special. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, an elf likes me. An elf is my friend.’ Even though we’d only talked once to this elf, but I was like, ‘Obviously we are best friends.’”
Around a central table in Carter’s classroom, Alexis Groves and Talon Pfeil, both 17-year-old seniors, painstakingly craft handwritten responses in various colors that immediately lend a joyful quality to the words on the page.
Groves, who signs her letters using her elf name, Nutmeg, said the message to communicate is simple: “Santa loves them,” she said.
Pfeil, aka Jingle, said the key is being conversational with the kids.
“Just say, ‘I heard you guys got some snow in Gillette,’ and they’re just going to be like, ‘Whoa, they know we’re in Gillette!’” Pfeil said. “It’s just the little things that make (the letters) awesome.”
There also are rules, like never promising anything to the kids, which isn’t always hard because sometimes the kids just want to write to Santa to see how he’s doing, not ask for gifts.
Katelyn Mansheim, a 15-year-old sophomore who goes by the elf name Tinsel, showed off one student’s letter:
“I am bing good this yeer,” it reads. “I live in Gillette Wy. I go to Buffalo Ridge. It is my school. Have you been good Santa?”
The elves have learned to decipher (totally reasonable) kid spellings of words in letters that can elicit laughs and smiles one minute and tears of sadness the next.
One student had a few questions for Santa:
“Is Rudolf real? Is the kind of list real? Is misses Calse cookies really good? Is something magical in your bag? Please right back! Merry Chrismis to you. Oh and hide the presents.”
Some were just looking out for their families.
“My wish is if you can pless make my mom stop having propram with her eyes that wode be good and pless make my famling to hafe a good Chrismis and make my mom hafe a lote of presints.”
And others were doubtful about the whole exercise but the kids were hedging their bets just in case.
“Dear Santa, I don’t believe you, so please don’t bring me coal. But if are real, then give me stickbots and mincraft java edition. Also i think its a crime that people are impersonating you. Merry Christmas!”
The elves in Carter’s class were hopeful that the letters brought the kids a sense of normalcy to Christmas in a year that’s been difficult for so many in the community due to COVID-19 and jobs-related issues.