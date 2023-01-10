GILLETTE — It turns out that if the Campbell County Public Library Board wants to keep obscene materials off of the shelves by changing the library’s collection development policy, it’s going to need a lot more than two hours to get it done.
The board had a workshop Thursday afternoon, going through the policy page by page, making it to page 60 — the whole policy is 103 pages — before calling it a night. Library Director Terri Lesley sat with the board, answering the technical questions the board had about the policy.
Another workshop to finish discussing the policy has not yet been scheduled.
Library board chair Sage Bear proposed adding language to the policy prohibiting obscene materials from being added to the library.
She got a lot of pushback from board member Charlie Anderson, who called it a “First Amendment minefield.”
When dozens of books were challenged, the library staff repeatedly used the collection development policy as a reason for books to remain in the library.
While the board spent most of the meeting discussing the proposed language, it also tentatively removed any reference to the American Library Association from the policy.
Bear proposed adding language to sections of the policy on the various children and teen collections that would prohibit obscene materials from being added to the library.
She suggested that notwithstanding Wyoming obscenity law, “all materials that fail to conform to the obscenity/harmful to minors laws of the U.S. or Wyoming are prohibited in the collections for minors.”
Bear said that under state law, child pornography is a visual depiction of a child engaged in sexual conduct.
“A lot of those books show a minor in a sex act. That would be considered child pornography,” Bear said.
Libraries in most states, including Wyoming, are exempt from obscenity laws. Bear’s proposed change says that in spite of this exemption under Wyoming law, obscene material will be prohibited in the library.
“We’re walking into a First Amendment minefield, which I don’t think we have to walk into. We have a procedure that protects our collection from that,” Anderson said.
Bear’s proposal would define obscenity as material that “is offensive to the average adult, applying contemporary community standards with respect to what is suitable for minors,” and that books in the children’s and teen areas “taken as a whole lacks serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value for minors.”
She also wants to add a potential penalty to the policy that says “if anyone knowingly adds obscene materials to the collection for minors it will be considered grounds for dismissal.”
Bear said some of this language was taken from a district attorney in Louisiana, and that she was waiting on a lawyer to call her back to make the language “more robust.”
“I’m saying we need to follow the law in how we view our books,” she said. “This specifically says if it shows a minor in a sex act, then it shouldn’t be in the minor section.”
Anderson said he doesn’t believe the library’s collection contains books that “come close to any kind of that stuff.”
“I don’t think the books that have been challenged would ever be determined to be child pornography,” he said.
“Well, you don’t know that for sure, Charlie,” said board member Darcie Lyon. “The thing that bothers me is we’re back to the same old argument once again.”
“It lines it out in statute,” Bear said, adding that she believes some of the challenged books would fall under this statute.
“They might,” Anderson said. “I don’t think they’ve been determined to be obscene.”
“I don’t know what you mean by your legalese,” Bear said. “A judge hasn’t looked at the books and said, ‘This one’s obscene.’”
He suggested adding a line to the policy saying that the library will not include books that have been determined by a Wyoming court to be obscene.
“Let’s say we don’t include books that have been found by Wyoming courts to be obscene. That’s solid,” he said.
“That is solid, but we don’t want to wait that long,” Bear said.
There is a lot of disagreement over what makes something obscene, Anderson said.
Bear said that based on her interpretation of the law, “I think a judge would find (some library books) to be obscene.”