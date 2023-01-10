Library stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

GILLETTE — It turns out that if the Campbell County Public Library Board wants to keep obscene materials off of the shelves by changing the library’s collection development policy, it’s going to need a lot more than two hours to get it done.

The board had a workshop Thursday afternoon, going through the policy page by page, making it to page 60 — the whole policy is 103 pages — before calling it a night. Library Director Terri Lesley sat with the board, answering the technical questions the board had about the policy.

Tags

Recommended for you