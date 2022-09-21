Money stock
RIVERTON — Brian Shuck surprised Wyoming Republican Party officials Saturday with an announcement that he would forgive $5,000 of what he was owed in legal fees so that the party could sink more money into candidates.

Committeemen and committee women filling the hangar-like Chandelle Event Center outside of the Central Wyoming Regional Airport took to their feet, whooped and applauded upon hearing the party legal counsel’s pledge.

