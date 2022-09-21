RIVERTON — Brian Shuck surprised Wyoming Republican Party officials Saturday with an announcement that he would forgive $5,000 of what he was owed in legal fees so that the party could sink more money into candidates.
Committeemen and committee women filling the hangar-like Chandelle Event Center outside of the Central Wyoming Regional Airport took to their feet, whooped and applauded upon hearing the party legal counsel’s pledge.
They’d just endured two hours of discussion about which candidates should get a slice of the $14,500 the Wyoming GOP would mete out to Republican candidates in the upcoming general election, so Shuck’s fee write-off was a nice bump.
Later on Saturday, the statewide party’s central committee voted to put the $5,000 into a fund that Wyoming Republican Party Chairman Frank Eathorne could allocate at his own discretion. But Carbon County Republican Party Chairman Joey Correnti wanted to make sure everyone understood the stakes.
“I don’t know if we’re not grasping the concept of what this money is, but it’s not a $5,000 donation,” Correnti told the body. “This is debt relief, and if we apply it to anything other than easing the pain of the $14,500 we’ve already spent, then we’re flipping debt. That’s not how we run our household budgets. We didn’t get any money.”
Correnti’s remarks underscored the difficult financial position of the Wyoming Republican Party, which has run up legal bills for a spate of lawsuits that are nearly 2.5 times what the party will spend supporting candidates in the Nov. 8 general election. Bob Ferguson, the Wyoming Republican Party’s treasurer, told WyoFile that the costs of litigation, plus missing dues from some county parties, have required less election spending.
“To draw the line directly,” Ferguson said, “it’s very easy.”
The state party, Ferguson explained, has missed out on $37,000 in county party shares from Wyoming’s two most populous counties: Natrona ($25,000) and Laramie ($12,000). On top of that, the Wyoming Republican Party has spent $42,000 — a sum that’s sure to grow — on “frivolous” lawsuits, he said.
“We would have a pool of money sitting there that was an additional $80,000,” Ferguson said. “We could have easily spent $50,000 [on candidates]. We could have spent more than $50,000. We currently have enough to run the party for the rest of the biennium, and it would have given us way more money to finance candidates.”
At the mid-September Central Committee meeting, the party had $119,000 in the bank, Ferguson told the Republicans gathered. It costs about $11,000 a month to keep the lights on and pay staff, he said, which means there’s just enough to keep operations going through the fiscal year. The party will need to raise additional money to pay down legal fees and fund any candidate spending that’s been pledged.
“Every dollar we spend today is a dollar we have to raise before the biennium,” Correnti told the state party. “Otherwise, we have no money.”
Much of the state GOP’s financial woes can be attributed to infighting. Laramie County Republicans have withheld their dues in protest of how the state party is being run. A formal complaint over how Laramie County carried out its election for delegates led to Laramie County delegates being barred from the state party’s convention.
An ongoing fight with the Natrona County GOP has proven even costlier. The county party, which has called for Eathorne’s resignation, is suing over the procedure the state party used to adopt bylaws that require each county party to pay dues or lose their delegates at the state party’s convention. That’s been a budgetary double whammy for the Wyoming GOP: the loss of dues, plus attorney fees that have eclipsed $27,000.
“The meter is still running,” Correnti said.
The Natrona County case was dismissed in district court, but the county party has appealed and filed a petition with the Wyoming Supreme Court. A Natrona County committeeman who was in Riverton by proxy declined an interview request.
A lawsuit out of Uinta County is also diverting Wyoming Republican Party funds. An allegation that Uinta County GOP leadership committed election fraud was dismissed by the Wyoming Secretary of State’s office and in district court, but it too is being elevated to the Wyoming Supreme Court.
Former Wyoming House Speaker and Campbell County Committeeman Tom Lubnau’s lawsuit over the Wyoming GOP’s selection process for replacing former State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow is the third case chewing into the state party’s bank account.