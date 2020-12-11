PINEDALE — One long year ago in December, a court magistrate’s ruling vindicated one man’s argument to suppress, or throw out, a deputy’s report about a brand inspection stop as evidence, which would have made the resulting five citations moot.
Next week on Dec. 17, Rex F. Rammell, of Rock Springs, will again argue in Sublette County Circuit Court that the June 27, 2019, stop violates his constitutional rights. He initially requested a jury trial, which could still occur depending on the outcome of the repeat evidence suppression hearing.
Rammell’s last filing on Dec. 8 replied to briefs from Sublette County Deputy Attorney as well as Wyoming Assistant Attorney General Joshua Eames, who is watching the case closely.
Sublette County Circuit Court Magistrate Clay Kainer’s Dec. 10, 2019, ruling halted local deputies’ occasional inspections of livestock trailers and requests for brand inspection papers, required under Wyoming Statute 11-21-103(b) for anyone transporting any kind of livestock.
Kainer cited the law was “in essence, a theft detection and prevention statute.”
“Based on the foregoing, the Court finds that the State has failed to meet the burden imposed upon it by the U.S. Constitution to demonstrate that the warrantless seizure of (Rammell’s) vehicle was not unreasonable,” he wrote. “Accordingly, any evidence obtained after Deputy Huffman ‘activated’ his lights was obtained illegally and shall not be admissible at trial.”
After Circuit Court Judge Curt Haws approved the ruling, however, the Sublette County Attorney’s Office petitioned a higher court for review. It also emerged that Kainer had not been properly appointed as a magistrate, which the county fixed after his ruling. Fourth District Judge John Fenn overturned the ruling and remanded the case back to Sublette County Circuit Court for a new evidence suppression hearing. His order requires presiding 3rd Circuit Court Judge Gregory Corpening to apply the “threeprong Burger analyses” (from a California man’s challenge of a warrantless search of his commercial salvage yard).
Last year, Kainer’s ruling focused on Rammell’s property being private, not commercial; further, transporting his horses from Sweetwater County to Sublette County without current brand inspections did not pose a significant risk to the public welfare.
Judge Fenn also ordered that the burden of proof of the state law’s unconstitutionality beyond any reasonable doubt falls on Rammell’s shoulders.