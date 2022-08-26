CASPER — President Joe Biden’s recently announced student loan forgiveness plan could bring welcome relief to some students in Wyoming.
“It’s going to help a lot of our students,” Brandy Payne, Laramie County Community College financial aid director, said. “We needed relief in the wake of the pandemic.”
Wyoming’s Sen. John Barrasso said in a statement Wednesday that the plan is “an insult to every American who played by the rules and worked hard to responsibly pay off their own debt.
“This decision is also a boon for Biden’s wealthy supporters,” he said. “Once again, the Biden administration is selling out working families to appease the far-left wing of the Democrat party.”
Likewise, Wyoming’s Sen. Cynthia Lummis said in a Wednesday statement the plan is “incredibly unfair to the hardworking people of Wyoming,” and it will add billions of dollars to the nation’s debt.
Biden announced the outline of his student loan forgiveness plan on Wednesday.
The plan only applies to students with federal loans who have an individual or married income of less than $125,000 and $250,000, respectively.
It will give Pell Grant college student recipients who fall under those criteria up to $20,000 in debt relief and cancel up to $10,000 in debt for non-Pell Grant college student recipients.