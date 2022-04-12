CODY — Black bears have been a source of passion for Joe Kondelis Jr. ever since he started hunting the species.
“The species drove me to want to know more,” he said. “I didn’t know a lot about it and I found it really interesting; no one taught a lot about bear hunting and biology.”
Kondelis is president and one of the founders of the Western Bear Foundation, an all-volunteer nonprofit officially started in 2010, dedicated to the protection and development of bears, bear habitat and bear hunting in the United States. He said their goal is to advocate for the conservation of the species from the viewpoint of hunters.
“Not a lot of organizations out there that are focused on better hunting and protecting those rights and give focus on black bears,” Kondelis said.
Kondelis said black bears are often overshadowed by their contentious cousin the grizzly, an animal many have sought to delist from Endangered Species Act protection and be allowed to hunt, two efforts others from the conservation community have actively fought. These debates have triggered countless lawsuits and millions of dollars spent supporting different approaches to conserving the species.
“There is so much time and money spent on the grizzly, people forgot about the black bear,” Kondelis said. “At the end of the day, money talks.”
There are black bears in nearly every U.S. state, Mexico and Canada, and Kondelis said people need to recognize and celebrate the resiliency of this animal. He and WBF also tackle grizzly bear issues and fully support state-management of the grizzly and delisting it from the ESA, advocating for sustainable hunting of the species. Kondelis said he would like the black bear used as a case example for how a grizzly bear hunting season could be effectively managed. The black bear is currently hunted in 28 states including Wyoming, where it can be harvested statewide and is offered in spring and fall hunting seasons.
While both bears are omnivores, the black bear relies less on hunting meat for its diet. The International Union for Conservation of Nature lists the American black bear at the lowest risk for endangerment because of its widespread distribution and a large population, estimated at twice all other bear species combined.
WBF aims to grow bear hunting and its advocate base by bringing more youth into the sport and also provide opportunities for veterans and the disabled to go hunting, partnering with Wyoming Disabled Hunters to provide track chairs.
“The barrier to entry into bear hunting is pretty big,” Kondelis said to the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission during its meeting in Cody on March 19.
Kondelis recently took a combat veteran, who had three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, black bear hunting last year. He did the same with a woman who grew up in a troubled home.
In January the Bear Foundation hosted its first banquet, in partnership with the Wyoming Wildlife Federation, drawing 240 attendees to the Cody Cattle Company. The event raised $14,000 for the Bear Foundation, which Kondelis said he turned over the very next day to the University of Wyoming for continuation of its black bear research.
In 2020 there were 5,367 bear tags sold in Wyoming, with about 4,800 made up by in-state residents, accounting for roughly $500,000 in revenue for G&F. Since 2011 there has been a 31% increase in black bear tags sold, with a 25% increase in harvests. Kondelis said 537 black bears were harvested in 2020.
“I don’t think a lot of people expected it to be that much,” he said.
Kondelis and his volunteers have been studying and tracking black bears in the wild, performing what he describes as some of the “most forefront research” of the species. Many of their projects are performed in collaboration with the G&F’s large carnivore and Bearwise teams, including the donation of $75,000 over three years to help fund black bear population and diet monitoring.