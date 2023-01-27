GILLETTE — A new bill sponsored by Rep. John Bear, R-Gillette and co-sponsored by a number of other local legislators focuses on clearly outlining a ban on teaching and training critical race theory.
House Bill 205 bans any school district or state agency that uses public funds from teaching anything “that presents any form of blame or judgment on the basis of race, ethnicity, sex, color or national origin.”
Gillette legislators Sen. Troy McKeown, Rep. Abby Angelos, Rep. Reuben Tarver, and Rep. Chris Knapp are all co-sponsors of the bill.
In total, the bill is backed by about 40 legislators.
McKeown said the bill is focused on making sure ideas are presented in a consistent manner.
“It doesn’t say you can’t talk about slavery or anything like that, in fact, we’d like to see that,” he said. “It does push the requirements for civics so the main focus is when you teach the topics that some might call controversial, you do so from an even keel and factual basis.”
He said the bill takes away terms like white privilege and demeaning terms used toward other races.
The bill delineates more items but some would ban a teacher or employee from preschool through 12th grade on providing information on or teaching any students that one sex, race, religion, ethnicity, color or national origin is “inherently superior or inferior” or that the United States is built on systemic racism or sexism. Another piece of the bill would prevent any state agencies or a city, town, county or political subdivision from requiring the training, orientation or therapy of an employee by public funds through a training presentation that includes any of the previous ideas.