children talking stock
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

GILLETTE — A new bill sponsored by Rep. John Bear, R-Gillette and co-sponsored by a number of other local legislators focuses on clearly outlining a ban on teaching and training critical race theory.

House Bill 205 bans any school district or state agency that uses public funds from teaching anything “that presents any form of blame or judgment on the basis of race, ethnicity, sex, color or national origin.”

Recommended for you