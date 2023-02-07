suicide prevention ribbon stock
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

CODY — Cody resident and former Navy SEAL Brian Ribera is all about testing the limits — of both vehicles and veterans.

The Military Mobility training Ribera does with veterans from across the country can feel a bit like deleted scenes from a “Fast and Furious” movie. Land Rovers race over steep slopes and enormous boulders and through deep water, and somehow still remain upright through the whole experience.

Tags

Recommended for you