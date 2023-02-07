CODY — Cody resident and former Navy SEAL Brian Ribera is all about testing the limits — of both vehicles and veterans.
The Military Mobility training Ribera does with veterans from across the country can feel a bit like deleted scenes from a “Fast and Furious” movie. Land Rovers race over steep slopes and enormous boulders and through deep water, and somehow still remain upright through the whole experience.
It’s as fun as it looks, Ribera said, but also as stressful, which is the goal for his nonprofit: Putting his fellow veterans through a crucible, and helping them realize they already had all the tools they needed to survive and thrive.
“What I really like about vehicles … is that what you think is possible with a vehicle is this known quantity,” Ribera said. “If I ask you to take the vehicle over a steep sand berm, your first response is, ‘I can’t do that,’ but with a little training you find out you can. So it kind of opens up this question of ‘What else can I do?’”
Since it began in 2017, Military Mobility has been pursuing a unique solution to a pervasive problem: veteran suicides.
A 2022 Veterans Administration report estimated that nearly 17 U.S. veterans died by suicide each day in 2020. That number motivates Ribera, who has lost too many friends and fellow soldiers to suicide.
“I originally thought it was because of their horrific combat experiences,” Ribera said of the veteran suicide rate. “But for the most part, that is not the case. It’s because they feel isolated. They are no longer in that team environment that they had in the military. They are often at home while their spouse is at work and their kids are at school. They have no timeline and no mission and no purpose.”
Military Mobility’s goal is to give veterans a purpose and a community.
Through the four-to-five day off-roading experiences — many of which take place locally in the Bighorn and Beartooth mountains — Ribera teaches veterans lessons about trust, team-building, operations management, leadership and strategy. He also shows them that their military skills have value and civilian-life applications.
“We work a lot on how you identify yourself,” Ribera said. “If I only see myself as a veteran, I’m going to be lost, but if I can make my identity something permanent — if I see myself as loyal, steadfast, determined, creative — then no matter what I’m doing, I’m still the same person.”
That message of identity is one that resonated deeply with Cordell Betters, a Cody Army veteran who went through a Military Mobility program in 2021.
“One of the big things I learned while I was there is that the uniform is not what identifies you,” Betters said. “If your self-worth is tied up in the uniform, it’s hard to get out of the military and become a civilian.
“Military Mobility showed me that I’m still the same person and still have a lot of knowledge and assets. I just have to learn how to apply them in civilian life.”