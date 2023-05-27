05-27-23 REGIONAL Memorial Day Dave Harnessweb.jpg
Dave Harness holds a portrait of his brother Anthony Harness on Friday, May 19, 2023 at Harness Funeral Home. Anthony Harness fought in Vietnam and was killed by shrapnel from a mortar blast in Binh Duong province. “We were the closest (of our brothers),” Harness said. “We spent a lot of time working for my dad … and he was a very talented artist. Everybody loved him.”

 Courtesy photo | Ethan Weston/Buffalo Bulletin

 

BUFFALO — For more than 50 years, Dave Harness called his mother. He called her on December 7, when they last saw Tony, smiling for the camera and wearing his U.S. Army dress greens as he left Kalispell, Montana.

