RIVERTON — Al Addison is back on the Northern Arapaho ballot.
Although he qualified in the primary election to advance, Northern Arapaho Business Council Co-Chairman Addison’s name was not placed on the general election ballot for possible reelection.
The general election began Thursday morning, with polls closing at 7 p.m.
Addison filed an injunction in Wind River Tribal Court last week, disputing his removal and asking for his name to be put back on the list of candidates.
The injunction was directed at the Northern Arapaho Election Office, not the NABC. Still, though the business council was not a party to the case, the NABC’s attorney Craig Williams filed a motion to dismiss Addison’s injunction.
Wind River Trial Court Judge Mike Barton — who contracts with the court when needed — issued a decision Nov. 13 granting the injunction, saying Addison’s name must be placed back on the ballot.
Barton wrote that the election office’s and General Council’s failing to keep Addison on the ballot would deny him his lawful chance to defend himself against a potentially illegal removal from office.
The Lander attorney served as judge in place of Chief Tribal Court Judge Janet Millard, who recused herself.
The NABC majority posted to their social media page Wednesday that they found Barton’s order “terrible, illogical and fraudulent,” and believe it usurps the power of the Northern Arapaho General Council — which is the voting-age portion of the tribe.
“We think former Councilman Addison worked with the former (legal) consultants to have their friends intimidate the election judges,” the statement continues. “The General Council has spoken and the General Council Chairman has declared this matter over. Who is a contract judge to tell our people how to run our government? We will not stand for this and we ask you to take a stand against Mr. Addison’s treason to our people.”
The NABC has ceased working with Lander law firm Baldwin, Crocker, and Rudd, and alleged in the statement that Barton is affiliated with the firm.
In an interview with The Ranger, Barton said he has never worked for or with BC&R.
The judge also said his order was not designed to undermine the General Council’s authority, but to affirm it, by restoring their rightful ballot and referring to their actuated laws.
The longest serving member of NABC, Addison was removed from the executive panel by a 4-0 vote in September. The vote was taken by email and did not include Addison’s nor Samuel Dresser’s votes.
NABC Chairman Lee Spoonhunter and members Clarinda Calling Thunder, Stephen Fasthorse, and Kim Harjo were the four who voted to remove Addison, alleging fraud and misuse of office.
The claims refer back to Addison’s involvement in the Wyoming Public Policy Center lobby group, which was funded by and made known to the NABC as a whole. WPPC was designed to combat off-reservation gambling advancements in the Wyoming Legislature, to preserve the tribe’s economic interests.
Addison called his removal baseless. The Northern Arapaho General Council attempted to hear Addison’s appeal for reinstatement on Oct. 17, but the tribe did not meet its required quorum of 150 voting-age tribal members to hear and decide whether his removal was illegal or not.
When quorum wasn’t reached, General Council Chairman Roy Brown contacted the Northern Arapaho Election office and told them the process was over. The office, in turn, did not put Addison’s name on the general election ballot.
Barton wrote that this action was improper.
“To allow the action by Brown and subsequently, the Election Committee, is to deny Addison due process,” wrote Barton in his order granting Addison’s injunction.
He wrote further that the tribe’s laws gave neither Brown nor the election office the authority to remove a candidate’s name from the ballot while removal process are still pending.
“The Chairman had several options to address this (quorum) deficiency, such as to adjourn and reset the time for a review,” wrote Barton. “He took none of those available actions and simply made a unilateral decision.”