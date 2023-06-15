LOVELL — In a 5-1 vote, the school board of Big Horn County School District No. 2 approved the creation of Esports, or competitive video gaming, for the next school year during its June 12 regular meeting.
With Rebecca Moncur absent and Marianne Grant casting a no vote, the school board passed the new program hoping to get children often missed by other extra-curricular activities engaged within the school.
When Lovell High School Principal Craig Lundberg first brought up the idea to the board in its regular April meeting, he said that approximately 85 percent of students participate in extracurricular activities, and engaging in extracurricular activities substantially increases the likelihood of a student’s academic success. Lundberg said he expects that adding Esports will push the extracurricular participation rate to the mid-90 percentile.
There are a number of high school athletic associations that sanction Esports, Lundberg said, and even a smattering of school districts in Wyoming that already offer the option. Esports is not a sanctioned sport by the Wyoming High School Activities Association and the program will be run on a volunteer basis, Lundberg said.
On Monday evening, Lundberg again presented to the board, stating that a committee had been formed to research the idea. The committee included parents Megan Wilson and Janet Prosser, along with school faculty Josey Allen, Keath Fenton, Tera Kostalecky and Brandon Weiss.
Lundberg said the committee researched positives and negatives to the idea, as well as strategies the high school could implement to mitigate any negatives inherent within the activity.
Among concerns, Lundberg said, is that if the program is not properly managed students may not be able to maintain a balance between Esports and academics. Lundberg also acknowledged that the additional screen time the activity may create for students is also a worthy concern.
the positive effect the activity might have on high school students.
“This is the reason I am advocating for this. Esports can significantly enhance student engagement in high school...” Lundberg said.