video games stock
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

LOVELL — In a 5-1 vote, the school board of Big Horn County School District No. 2 approved the creation of Esports, or competitive video gaming, for the next school year during its June 12 regular meeting.

With Rebecca Moncur absent and Marianne Grant casting a no vote, the school board passed the new program hoping to get children often missed by other extra-curricular activities engaged within the school.

