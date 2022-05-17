CHEYENNE — U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., responded with an apology statement Monday after she was booed by students during her commencement speech Saturday at the University of Wyoming.
As she spoke about political discourse across the nation regarding rights guaranteed in the Constitution, she followed up with the remark, “Even fundamental scientific truths, such as the existence of two sexes, male and female, are subject to challenge these days.”
Students and attendees interrupted the UW alumni’s speech with loud boos, and Lummis paused and smiled amid the reaction. She tried to explain her comment, and then she received a second audible jeer from the audience.
“I’m not making a comment on the fact that there are those who transition between sexes,” she said before expressing her thoughts on government responses during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I personally question how, under our Constitution, we could forbid in-person worship services during the pandemic, while labeling liquor stores essential, and keeping them open.”
She finished her speech, and later addressed the reaction in a written statement emailed to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle Monday. She said her intention with the reference to the “two sexes” was to highlight the times residents live in, where the “metric of biological sex is under debate with potential implications for the shared Wyoming value of equality.”
“I share the fundamental belief that women and men are equal, but also acknowledge that there are biological differences and circumstances in which these differences need to be recognized,” she stated. “That being said, it was never my intention to make anyone feel unwelcomed or disrespected, and for that I apologize.”