CHEYENNE — U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., has announced her backing for Megan Degenfelder, a Republican candidate for Wyoming state superintendent of public instruction. Following that endorsement, the current state superintendent, who is also a candidate for a full first term in the post, slammed Degenfelder.
Also this week, Lummis backed other Wyoming candidates. As Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, noted, she, scored a Lummis endorsement.
“It seems all too fitting for the person in charge of Wyoming’s school system to be a product of it,” said Lummis in her endorsement statement on Sunday of Degenfelder.
“Degenfelder attended Wyoming schools K-12 before going onto the University of Wyoming where she served as student body president,” Lummis said. “She has extensive experience in the private sector championing Wyoming coal, oil and natural gas and served as the Chief Policy Officer at the Wyoming Department of Education.”
Just last Friday, former President Donald Trump endorsed three Wyoming statewide office candidates through his Save America PAC.
One of those endorsed candidates is vying to keep his superintendent job: Brian Schroeder. Like Degenfelder, Schroeder is a Republican.
Another candidate Trump backs, Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, is running against Nethercott in the race to succeed the outgoing secretary of state, Ed Buchanan.
“Her conservative background, experience with election law, and history of advocating for Wyoming businesses and jobs make her an ideal candidate to serve as Wyoming’s Secretary of State,” wrote Lummis.