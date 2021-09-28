JACKSON (WNE) — U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis in her monthly newsletter reiterated her stance on COVID-19, the deadly virus that has hospitalized as many Wyoming patients in recent weeks as it did at the height of the pandemic.
“COVID-19 is serious. It has already taken the lives of too many people in Wyoming, and each death is a travesty. My heart breaks for those who have lost family members to this devastating illness,” the Wyoming Republican said in her letter to constituents.
Despite that loss, the senator said she still doesn’t support “overreaching” vaccine mandates.
“This pandemic does not make the Constitution irrelevant. It does not mean our rights as private citizens are up for discussion,” she wrote. “I believe getting vaccinated, like any medical decision, is a decision you should make in consultation.”