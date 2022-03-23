JACKSON (WNE) — A Jackson man was arrested March 15 after allegedly stabbing another man in the face.
Manuel Vargas, 25, faces one count of aggravated assault and battery, one count of false imprisonment and one count of interference with a peace officer. The charges of aggravated assault and battery and interference with a peace officer are felonies; each carries a punishment of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $10,000.
The incident occurred March 15 at 6:13 a.m. when two Jackson police officers were dispatched to the White Buffalo Club for a report that someone was stabbed in the face.
The officers arrived and located a manager for the White Buffalo Club standing with two males. One of the males — identified as Vasanthraj Narayana, who reported the incident — was holding what appeared to be a bloody cloth to the left side of his head. The other male, identified as Vargas, was standing near the doorway to a residence and had what appeared to be blood on his shirt and pants. According to the police affidavit, Vargas told Officer Alex Ayling when he first arrived that Narayana had provided him with a place to live, referencing the unit outside of which they were standing. Vargas told officers he was trying to defend himself when Narayana got mad at him while Vargas was cooking.
While officers were interviewing Vargas, Narayana was transported to the hospital, where he received six stitches in his face, between his left eye and ear. Vargas confirmed that he was not hurt during the encounter.