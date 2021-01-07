GILLETTE — A 3-month-old Gillette boy taken to the emergency room Saturday was found to have 26 rib fractures and five broken bones in his legs, leading to the arrest of his father on 31 counts of alleged aggravated child abuse.
Tyler Bryan Martinson, 28, of Gillette was arrested Monday morning for allegedly causing the injuries to his 3-month-old son. Aggravated child abuse carries a maximum prison penalty of 25 years on each count.
The worst fracture was to the child’s upper femur, according to court documents.
The boy’s parents had taken him to the emergency room because he was crying and “inconsolable,” and a popping sound from his ribs when he breathed worried them. His right leg also wasn’t moving.
Tests showed that the baby had “multiple bilateral posterior breaks to his ribs that were in various stages of healing,” according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the case. “These breaks showed they were in three different stages of healing.”