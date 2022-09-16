GILLETTE (WNE) — An 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after driving a stolen truck and leading deputies on a 30-mile high-speed chase on Highway 59.
At about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, the Gillette Police Department pulled over a truck that was reported stolen out of Jonesboro, Texas.
The truck, a gray Dodge dually pulling a gooseneck trailer that had a Ford pickup on it, was in the parking lot of the Campbell County Recreation Center. A passenger got out of the truck, and the driver, Cohan Foster, drove off and led deputies on a high-speed chase.
“This is not your everyday pursuit,” Sheriff Scott Matheny said.
Foster got onto Highway 59 and started driving south, reaching speeds of 97 mph.
Deputies used road spikes to stop Foster on Highway 59 near Breene Road, about 9 miles north of Wright, Matheny said.
In the truck, deputies found a 9mm handgun, which also was reported stolen.
Foster had extraditable warrants out of Texas. He was arrested for eluding and fleeing officers, possession of stolen property, misdemeanor theft and reckless driving.
Matheny said it’s not known whether the Ford pickup that was on the trailer also was stolen, but that it had not been reported as stolen.