GILLETTE (WNE) — A 29-year-old man was arrested around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday after he was found in a woman’s apartment wearing her sweater and sitting on her couch huffing air duster.
The apartment’s tenant, a 40-year-old woman, reported the man had walked into her home, took her sweater off the coat hanger, put it on and began huffing on her couch, Police Lt. Brent Wasson said.
When officers arrived, the man claimed he lived in the apartment, which was not true.
The man refused to leave and was eventually arrested for criminal entry, theft, interference and unlawful use of a toxic substance, Wasson said.