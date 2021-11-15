GILLETTE (WNE) — A 30-year-old Gillette man will spend 30 to 45 years in prison for beating another man over the head with a crowbar. The sentence for Brennan Thomas Baker will be served consecutively with previous felony convictions of two 3- to 5-year sentences for two counts of burglary.
Baker was convicted by a jury in July of aggravated assault and battery. A sentencing enhancement for being a habitual criminal was added to the charge, increasing the possible prison time from a maximum of 10 years to up to 50 years.
Baker was considered a habitual criminal because the aggravated assault and battery is a violent felony and because he had two other felony convictions for burglary in Campbell County from 2019 cases.
A past relationship with a woman was the reason the victim thought Baker attacked him in a parking lot on South Douglas Highway on Oct. 11. A surveillance video shows Baker waiting near the coffee shop in his car for the man to leave the shop.
When the man left and headed toward his van in the parking lot, Baker drove toward him, got out and headed at him. The man got into his van, and the video showed Baker coming up to the vehicle trying to hide something in his right hand.