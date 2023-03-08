GILLETTE (WNE) — A 44-year-old Gillette man wanted for multiple felony warrants was arrested after he led deputies on a chase during which he drove into four vehicles and the Walgreens building Monday morning.
At about 9 a.m., deputies tried to stop a green 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 for speeding 36 mph in a 30-mph zone on Highway 59 near Camel Drive. The man, Rusty Locke, fled through the McDonald’s parking lot and hit three parked vehicles, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said.
Locke then drove through Gillette for about 7 minutes, trying to hit a police vehicle on Butler-Spaeth Road before sliding into a yard. He drove back onto the road headed south and hit a pickup that was also being driven on the road.
Locke continued south and sped up to 90 mph before going into the Walgreens parking lot, where he hit the northwest side of the building. He and his 24-year-old woman passenger ran away on foot before he was arrested in the Dairy Queen parking lot with the help of police officers, Reynolds said.
Locke had felony arrest warrants for bond revocation on six counts of possession and a Natrona County warrant for violating a protection order.
Locke is also a non-compliant sex offender that deputies have been trying to find, and did not have permission to drive the truck he was using.
Locke was arrested on the warrants, aggravated assault and battery, failure to register, aggravated eluding, hit and run of an unattended vehicle, two counts of hit and run of attended vehicles.
, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and speeding.
Damage from the chase is estimated at more than $10,000.