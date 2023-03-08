downtown gillette stock
Courtesy photo

GILLETTE (WNE) — A 44-year-old Gillette man wanted for multiple felony warrants was arrested after he led deputies on a chase during which he drove into four vehicles and the Walgreens building Monday morning.

At about 9 a.m., deputies tried to stop a green 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 for speeding 36 mph in a 30-mph zone on Highway 59 near Camel Drive. The man, Rusty Locke, fled through the McDonald’s parking lot and hit three parked vehicles, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said.

Recommended for you