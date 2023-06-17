Montefusco.jpg
KEMMERER — Cpt. Scott Montefusco is driving down the road in a restored 1952 Korean War Willys Jeep, with a picture of Horatio Nelson Jackson — the first person to travel across the United States in an automobile — taped to the dashboard. He is wearing a jet-helmet and throwing out the occasional “Woohoo!”

He told the Gazette that he refuses to put the windshield up, no matter what the weather throws his way. He compares the experience to a scene in “Forrest Gump” where Lt. Dan braves the storm from the mast of the boat, screaming his defiance to defeat.

