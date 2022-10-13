Jail stock Sheridan County
CASPER — A man who entered the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot after traveling from Wyoming to Washington D.C. was sentenced Wednesday to 30 days in jail. A federal judge in Washington also fined Andrew Galloway $1,000 and ordered him to pay another $500 in restitution.

Galloway, 34, is the first person with Wyoming ties to be criminally punished in connection to the attack on the Capitol. He was living in Cody at the time, but now resides in Tennessee.

