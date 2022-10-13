CASPER — A man who entered the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot after traveling from Wyoming to Washington D.C. was sentenced Wednesday to 30 days in jail. A federal judge in Washington also fined Andrew Galloway $1,000 and ordered him to pay another $500 in restitution.
Galloway, 34, is the first person with Wyoming ties to be criminally punished in connection to the attack on the Capitol. He was living in Cody at the time, but now resides in Tennessee.
Galloway pleaded guilty in March to a single charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside the Capitol. During the attack, he climbed through a broken window about 11 minutes after a mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters breached the Capitol as Congress worked to certify the presidential election.
He did so, federal prosecutors say, even after he saw blood drops and police officers using pepper spray.
Those prosecutors recommended a sentence of 30 days in jail and three years of probation. In their sentencing memorandum, they noted he made false statements to FBI agents about his participation in the riot and loudly expressed his support for the riot after leaving.
Prosecutors also noted Galloway is a former Navy serviceman.