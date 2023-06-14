CASPER (WNE) — A man pleaded guilty Tuesday to sexually abusing a middle school girl on the Wind River Reservation after grooming her using social media, federal court filings show.
Shawn Gardner pleaded guilty to one count of sexual abuse before U.S. District Court Judge Scott Skavdahl in Casper, as part of an agreement with the state.
He originally pleaded not guilty in March. The details of his plea agreement have not been released to the public, but Gardner was facing up to life in prison.
In the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving, Gardner, who was 23 at the time, started sending one girl explicit Snapchat messages, the complaint states, and propositioned the girl for sex in those messages.
An Arapahoe Middle School security officer learned of this on Nov. 30 and questioned the girl, who told him she was aware of another student involved with Gardner through social media, the complaint states. A 12-year-old girl had posted a video of herself in the car with Gardner on Snapchat, referencing them being in a romantic relationship.
Then, another school resource officer spoke with that 12-year-old girl, who “disclosed that she had sex with Shawn Lee Gardner the week prior, over the Thanksgiving holiday,” according to the complaint. He assaulted her multiple times and later told her, “Don’t tell anyone,” it states.
A search warrant was served to Snap Inc. for content on the social media account. Officials also conducted DNA tests and collected several bedding items, which were sent to the Wyoming State Crime Laboratory.
Gardner is being held without bond. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 1.