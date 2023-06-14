Judge Court gavel stock
Courtesy graphic |

CASPER (WNE) — A man pleaded guilty Tuesday to sexually abusing a middle school girl on the Wind River Reservation after grooming her using social media, federal court filings show. 

Shawn Gardner pleaded guilty to one count of sexual abuse before U.S. District Court Judge Scott Skavdahl in Casper, as part of an agreement with the state. 

Recommended for you