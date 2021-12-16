JACKSON (WNE) — A Teton County man was sentenced to unsupervised probation and a $970 fine Nov. 8 after holding a woman against her will while saying that he wanted to touch her.
The incident happened May 4 outside of the Stagecoach Bar when Jefferson L. Selleck approached a woman and opened his arms for a hug, police were told.
When the woman, who had worked with Selleck decades before, went in for the hug, Selleck grabbed her, pressed his body against hers, made suggestive comments and did not let her go when she asked for him to release her, according to a probable cause affidavit. The woman then tried to break free from his grasp but could not, leading her to shout for her coworker, the affidavit states. When her coworker came, Selleck released her. She later confronted Selleck and said he assaulted her, to which he said, “it wasn’t like that,” the affidavit states.
The following day she called the Teton County Sheriff’s Office and reported the incident, telling deputies that it caused her to feel hurt, sick, shaky and have a raised heart rate.