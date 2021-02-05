RIVERTON — The Riverton man who fatally shot his wife at their home in November is an officer for the Wyoming Department of Corrections.
Michael Pitt accidentally killed his wife, Lisa Pitt, on Nov. 23 in Riverton, and will not face charges, according to a Jan. 15 announcement from Fremont County Attorney Patrick LeBrun.
Without a felony conviction, Michael Pitt is legally allowed to carry a firearm.
Michael Pitt’s status with the WDOC will be determined by the Wyoming Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, state officials said this week.
Accepted grounds for the denial, suspension or revocation of certification in the POST rulebook include:
• a felony conviction
• an order from a court
• the unlawful use, possession or distribution of controlled substances or other drugs
Other grounds for the denial, suspension, or revocation of peace officer, detention officer, dispatcher or correctional officer certification include:
• committing a criminal offense
• willfully falsifying information to obtain or maintain certification
• having a physical or mental condition which substantially limits their ability to perform their duties or poses a direct threat to the health and safety of the public or fellow officers
• being under the influence of alcohol beverages while on duty, the excessive use of alcoholic beverages, or a conviction for driving while under the influence of alcohol
• failing to comply with POST rules
• participating in conduct which undermines public confidence in law enforcement, including but not limited to sexual harassment, discriminatory conduct, and falsifying reports
• failing to meet minimum standards for employment
• failing to meet minimum training requirements
The WDOC already was conducting an unrelated internal investigation into Michael Pitt before he fatally shot his wife, according to transparency division deputy administrator Paul Martin.