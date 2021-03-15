CHEYENNE — Wyoming is one of six states where marijuana remains fully illegal without any sort of decriminalization. But that could change in the near future, as state lawmakers advanced a bill Friday that would open the door for wide-ranging forms of cannabis to be grown and sold in Wyoming. Members of the Legislature’s House Judiciary Committee considered two marijuana-focused bills during their meeting Friday, one of which would require the state health officer to establish a report on the implementation of medical marijuana in Wyoming. While that proposal did not receive the committee’s endorsement, the other bill, which provides a detailed road map authorizing the legalization and regulation of marijuana, won committee approval by a 6-3 vote.
Lawmakers heard several hours worth of testimony during their meeting Friday, with public comment limited to a couple minutes per individual due to the large number of people wishing to speak.
The committee first heard from Rep. Bill Henderson, R-Cheyenne, the primary sponsor of House Bill 82, which would authorize an implementation report on medical marijuana. Henderson described the proposal as a good start to set the parameters for medical marijuana use in the state.
“To me, it’s not a question of if we’re going to legalize marijuana — it’s a question of when,” Henderson said.
“I think Wyoming needs to be a leader, just like we are in other things, like blockchain technology, the sandbox and so forth, in terms of legislation required to help set things in motion when they need to be and have that line of communication set up.”
Although Henderson’s proposal was not advanced by the committee Friday, his points were relevant to the larger discussion, as other lawmakers also mentioned the likelihood of marijuana legalization in Wyoming, either through sweeping federal action under the new presidential administration or through a ballot initiative in the state.
The increasing possibility of legalization was one reason that Rep. Jared Olsen, R-Cheyenne, brought his proposal, House Bill 209, which would allow for the cultivation and sale of marijuana and products such as edibles in the state.
Olsen, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee and emphasized he was not a “marijuana advocate,” noted a University of Wyoming survey from last year found that 54% of state residents support legalizing marijuana for personal use — up from 37% in the same survey in 2014. The recent survey also found that 85% of Wyoming residents support legalization of medical marijuana.
With the increasing support for marijuana use and the growing possibility of nationwide legalization, Olsen argued his bill would allow lawmakers “to put our arms around it and decided we want it to look like” proactively, rather than waiting to react to whatever may happen federally.
Marijuana legalization in Wyoming could also bring a financial windfall to the state. Through a 30% excise tax included in the bill, legalization would bring roughly $47 million annually to the state, of which about $30 million would go to fund public schools, according to projections included with the bill.
Those figures were based on estimates from the Wyoming Department of Agriculture that legalization would bring 100 cultivation facilities, 50 manufacturing facilities, 25 secure transporters, five testing facilities, 200 retail stores and 50 “microbusinesses” into the state. Olsen acknowledged those estimates could be higher than in reality, but he was confident that some job creation would come through legalization.
“The reality is that if there were one cultivator, that would be new jobs in Wyoming,” Olsen said.
Beyond legalization’s potential for job creation and new tax revenue, other supporters of Olsen’s bill spoke on the medical benefits that the drug can bring to some people. Rep. Mark Baker, R-Green River, who co-sponsored both bills considered by the committee, described his history of serious digestive issues that began during his military tenure and led to him having his colon removed.
“Part of the time (since that procedure), I’ve utilized access to cannabis, and I can tell you this: Life is much easier physically with cannabis than it is without,” Baker said. Olsen’s bill would also prohibit marijuana consumption in public, meaning people could only smoke or consume marijuana in their private residences. While several co-sponsors of Olsen’s bill spoke in favor of the legislation, opinions from members of the public who testified were more mixed.
Some, like Baker, emphasized the medical benefits of marijuana. Frank Latta, a former state lawmaker and a former mayor of Gillette, told the committee of his struggles with multiple sclerosis, which led to him being prescribed an opioid. Getting off the drug, Latta said, induced heroine-like withdrawal symptoms.
“As I went in to these doctors, every doctor has told me I would be much better served using marijuana to take care of my spasticity problems than an opioid,” Latta said. “You’re going to become addicted to the opioid, because as you take opioids ... they lose their effect, so you got to keep taking more and more, and as you take more and more, you become more and more addicted.”
But others who testified were concerned about marijuana’s potential effects on Wyoming’s youth. Luke Niforatos, a Colorado resident and executive vice president of the nonprofit Smart Approaches to Marijuana, pointed to multiple states, such as California and Nevada, that have seen increases in youth marijuana consumption since legalizing the drug. He also argued legalization would not eliminate the black market for marijuana in Wyoming, as states such as California have seen booms in their illegal pot markets in the years since legalization.