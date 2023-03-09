American flag
Buy Now

CASPER — The father of a Wyoming Marine killed in a 2021 suicide bombing in Afghanistan hopes Wednesday’s congressional hearing on the Kabul airport attack will lead to accountability. 

“I knew I was lied to in my house, in my living room, when I got the official report of what happened,” Jim McCollum told the Star-Tribune on Wednesday. “I said, ‘Just don’t lie to me; we are from Wyoming, and we are strong.’ And the first thing they did was lie to my face.” 

Tags

Recommended for you