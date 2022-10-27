cattle stock
Buy Now
File photo | The Sheridan Press

BUFFALO — On the northern bank of Crazy Woman Creek, rancher Dave Belus stood in the center of a maze of rusty, red corrals and fenced-in alleys, watching over what he described as “organized chaos.” While the cattle-shipping process he was overseeing in eastern Johnson County this past Tuesday may have looked chaotic, it actually went smoothly, with his crew of family and friends working as a well-oiled machine to keep the cattle moving between the corrals with few stops required.

In the outermost corral, a trio of cowboys sat atop their horses, riding among the cattle to sort the calves from the rest of the herd.

Recommended for you