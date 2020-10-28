CHEYENNE — A mask mandate for Laramie County could be finalized as soon as later this week, county public health officer Dr. Stan Hartman told the Cheyenne-Laramie County Board of Health during its special meeting Tuesday.
The order, which was first requested by the board last week in response to spiking active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Laramie County, resembles one already approved this summer in Teton County.
If approved by State Public Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist, the order would require residents to wear masks when inside any retail or commercial business, when obtaining health care and when using public transit. Staff members of those businesses would also be required to wear face coverings.
During discussion of the order, Hartman said the current situations in neighboring states and across Wyoming, where COVID-19 hospitalizations have reached record highs this week, were unnerving to local health officials. He pointed to Casper’s main hospital nearing maximum capacity as an example of where Cheyenne Regional Medical Center could soon find itself.
“What we’re worried about, if trends continue, is exhausting the resources of (CRMC),” Hartman said. “We don’t want to have to get into situations where we have to make some very, very unpleasant decisions about treatment.”
While some businesses in Laramie County are already requiring mask use among patrons, many others are not, Hartman said.
“Because of the rise in cases, we feel that it is in the best interest of public safety to have an order, such as the one that will hopefully be signed this afternoon, to make the practices uniform throughout the county,” Hartman added.
The order has been under review at the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office. After review there, Harrist will have the chance to sign the order, marking the final step in the approval process.
Hartman was hopeful the process to get the mandate enacted would be quick.
“I would hope to have a final version perhaps even before end-of-business today, and if not today, then tomorrow,” Hartman said Tuesday. “In terms of when we roll it out, we need to make sure that certain key community members get a chance to look at it and get their questions answered ... then, in terms of actually rolling it out, I would hope within the next few days, after everyone gets a chance to get a preliminary look at it.”
The order will include several exemptions, Hartman said, including for those with medical conditions that make it difficult for them to wear a face covering and for those inside faith-based organizations. Some details remain to be seen, however, since the order had not been made available to the public as of Tuesday afternoon.