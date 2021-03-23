CASPER — A House bill to expand Medicaid in Wyoming and give an estimated 25,000 additional residents health insurance passed an initial vote Monday after lawmakers in the Senate killed a similar proposal a few hours earlier. As the evening wore on, it seemed the House would act as the Senate had and defeat the proposal by burying it under a procedural deadline. But leaders agreed to hear House Bill 162 as the last bill of the evening.
“It gives health care to people who don’t have it,” the bill’s sponsor, John Romero-Martinez, R-Cheyenne, said of the bill when introducing it to his fellow lawmakers. Wyoming lawmakers have attempted to expand health insurance for low-income residents through Medicaid expansion for nearly a decade, and each attempt thus far has been defeated, often early in the legislative process. House Bill 162 still requires two additional readings in the House before heading to the Senate. But several staunch opponents to expansion over the years are now in support of the effort. Those who have found themselves advocating for legislation they previously opposed include Rep. Steve Harshman, R-Casper.
“I’ve had kind of a change of heart, frankly,” he explained to his colleagues when presenting an amendment to rewrite Romero-Martinez’s bill to make it identical to the Senate file defeated earlier in the day.
“I voted no multiple times on this issue,” House Speaker Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, said. “I’m going to vote yes this time, because I haven’t seen any other solution. No one has brought anything forward, and I’ve looked myself.”
“I have to admit that although I’ve been one of the ones that have been resisting this, I have really given this some thought and I think it’s time.” Rep. Mark Kinner, R-Sheridan, said.
The federal government already guarantees it will cover 90% of costs for residents enrolled in expansion programs. For reference, those enrolled in the base program, without expansion, receive a roughly 50% federal match in Wyoming.
But additional residents covered by expanding eligibility are covered to a much higher degree by federal dollars.
Medicaid expansion widens the criteria for those eligible for the federal insurance program. Right now in Wyoming, eligibility is limited to low-income children, people with certain disabilities, pregnant women and some long-term care residents. As of Feb. 1, roughly 65,000 Wyomingites were covered by Medicaid, according to the state health department.
The expansion proposal would open eligibility to any “non-disabled childless adult” under 138% of the federal poverty level (an annual individual income of a little under $18,000). The Wyoming Department of Health says this could serve between 13,000 and 38,000 residents.