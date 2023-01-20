CHEYENNE — A bill that would extend Medicaid coverage to more people for the next two years was given its first approval Thursday morning in the House Revenue Committee, but not without stipulations.
House Bill 80, which is titled “Medical treatment opportunity act-Medicaid reform,” was passed out of the committee by a 6-3 vote after nearly two hours of testimony.
It authorizes the Wyoming Department of Health director, insurance commissioner and governor to enter into negotiations to obtain either a state plan amendment or other federal authorization for the expansion of Medicaid coverage.
Under the bill, the Medicaid expansion can’t be administered during any time period in which the increased federal medical assistance percentage is less than 90%, nor when the regular federal medical assistance percentage is less than 55%.
WDH Director Stefan Johansson informed committee members that the 55% match is the result of a 5% match increase incentive through the American Rescue Plan Act, and is only applicable for two years. If the incentive were to end, the expansion would be at risk as the bill is currently written, because the match would be 50%.
This section of the bill was not amended, but there were three separate changes before the vote. Although Rep. John Bear, R-Gillette, was one of the three state representatives who ultimately voted against the bill, two of his amendments passed.
The Wyoming Freedom Caucus chairman successfully added language banning the use of Medicaid expansion funds for “puberty blocking, neutering or chemical drugs, or surgery for the treatment of gender dysphoria,” as well as an appropriation of $3 million in federal funds to market the cancellation of the program to those affected, in the case it did end.
The third amendment was brought forward by House Revenue Committee Chairman Rep. Steve Harshman, R-Casper, which would follow along the lines of the Hyde Amendment. It has prevented federal Medicaid funding from being used for abortion services, except in cases where the pregnancy endangered the patient’s life, or was the result or rape or incest.