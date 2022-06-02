GILLETTE (WNE) — Two men were charged for allegedly trying to hide a fugitive who was in Gillette and wanted on a kidnapping warrant out of Alaska.
Joshua L. Richardson, 26, and Clayton R. Salyer, 21, were each bound over to district court May 19 after Circuit Judge Lynda Bush found probable cause to charge them each with one count of felony accessory after the fact, according to court documents.
Autumn Wilson, 28, was arrested April 19 when she was found hiding behind a residence that Richardson and Salyer had denied sheriff’s office deputies entry inside of.
Wilson was wanted for a kidnapping charge out of Alaska after she allegedly took her 2-year-old daughter, who she did not have custody of, and fled Alaska earlier this spring, according to a U.S. Marshals Service statement earlier this month.