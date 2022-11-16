mental health stock
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

ROCK SPRINGS — During the Western Wyoming Community College board of trustees meeting on Thursday, Nov. 10, Amy Galley, director of Well Being and Accessibility, gave an update regarding mental health among Western’s students. According to Galley, the college mental health crisis continues to grow, including Western Wyoming Community College.

The department’s intake is up 40%, compared to last year. Their counseling sessions are up by 20% as well.

