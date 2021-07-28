JACKSON — It’s not often that scientists get to discover a new form of life, but a team of researchers from the University of Texas at Austin have recently found not just one new species, but a whole group of novel organisms, some of which can be found in Jackson Hole’s backyard.
“It’s basically adding more diversity to the tree of life,” said Valerie De Anda, a postdoctoral research associate at the University of Texas Marine Science Institute. “We’re starting to scratch the surface of the iceberg in terms of diversity.”
Already world famous for its geysers, landscapes and geothermal features, Yellowstone National Park and its hot springs played a role in this new scientific discovery.
Yellowstone boasts more than 100 thermal areas, many of which host their own microbial communities, according to Jeff Hungerford, a park geologist. These microorganisms, called extremophiles, thrive in the extreme conditions of the thermal pools.
“They’re profoundly abundant,” Hungerford said.
Research on the park’s extremophiles started in the 1960s, when Dr. Thomas Brock discovered bacteria living in hot spring pools in Yellowstone’s Great Fountain area. Brock named this bacteria Thermus aquaticus.
Brock’s discoveries led to great progress in the fields of science and medicine. In fact, Brock was instrumental in pioneering PCR technology which has been used extensively to identify and track COVID-19 infections during the global pandemic.
Astonishingly, even with such an abundance of recorded microbial life, scientists are still finding new microorganisms.
The new microbes recently found by Brett Baker and his team from the University of Texas belong to a new proposed group by the name Brockarchaeota (after Dr. Brock himself), and they might be the key to helping scientists understand the Earth’s carbon cycles, which could be invaluable to researchers designing climate change models.
“They are completely different from all of the Archaea that we know so far,” De Anda said.
Brett Baker, an associate professor at the University of Texas at Austin, told Wyoming Public Radio that his team in the Marine Sciences Department discovered Brockarchaeota by accident when conducting a study in the Gulf of California.
After the discovery, Baker’s team suspected they had found a new branch on the tree of life and decided to conduct a study to prove their microbe was something unique by comparing its DNA to the DNA of other microorganisms stored in online databases.
“The study was originally to gather evidence within the genomes that it was a unique phylum,” De Anda said.
Sure enough, the research team found that other similar unidentified microbes had been collected by other researchers around the world, including in Yellowstone. Copies of their DNA had been uploaded to online databases for other researchers to use.
“At the beginning we had only eight genomes,” De Anda said. “Then collaborators gave us more genomes that they also isolated from other hot springs in China.”
While the environments look very different at first glance — the sea floor, hot springs in China, and thermal pools and bacterial mats in Yellowstone don’t seem to have much in common — they share several common characteristics that support Brockarchaeota species.
Each of the environments are anoxic, meaning there is little to no oxygen present, and all areas are geothermally active, providing heat and nutrients for the microbes.
Part of the identification and classification process was to determine whether the new microbes belonged to the domain Archaea or Bacteria (the tree of life encompasses every living species and puts them into three broad categories known as domains: Archaea, Bacteria and Eukarya).