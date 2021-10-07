CASPER — Entangled in the congressional infrastructure debate, Wyoming’s biggest source of mine cleanup funding expired last week, raising questions about the future of reclamation.
The federal Abandoned Mine Land program levies a tax on coal producers, then distributes that money to restoration projects in historic mining states. Launched as part of the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act of 1977, it’s amended and re- authorized every 15 years. Intermediary legislation trimmed the fee paid by surface mines from 35 cents per ton of coal to 28 cents.
Lawmakers have known since 2006 that the program would sunset at the end of the 2021 fiscal year. As the reauthorization deadline neared, Sens. John Barrasso, R-Wyoming, and Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, negotiated a new surface mine fee of 22.4 cents.
“Ranking Member Barrasso has been very active in trying to continue and improve the AML program. He believes it’s a serious issue and deserves a practical, bipartisan solution,” Sarah Durdaller, Barrasso’s committee press secretary, wrote in an email to the Star-Tribune.
Under the senators’ plan, the 20% fee reduction would be more than offset by the addition of $11.3 billion in general treasury money — the first significant influx of federal dollars into the AML program — over the next 13 years.
The AML proposal is included in the $1 trillion infrastructure bill, but with negotiations stalled in the House, the fee timed out on Friday.
For state reclamation agencies, the lapse isn’t an immediate worry. Next year’s AML funding has already been collected from coal companies and will be released to states in the spring. States won’t know until December whether, or how significantly, future payments could be affected.
“We expect reauthorization is going to happen at some point in time,” said Don Newton, administrator of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality’s Abandoned Mine Land division.
Coal fees are paid quarterly, and if the infrastructure bill — or a standalone bill — sets a new fee by the end of the year, the pro- gram will continue uninterrupted. Otherwise, states are likely to see progressively fewer reclamation dollars with every missed quarter.