A few of the more than 60 tractors on parade to honor Tak Ogawa and Dwight Gilbert, two prominent members of the HeartMountain community, make their way past the iconic mountain. Ogowa passed away at the age of 96 and Gilbert is currently fighting cancer. 

 Courtesy photo | Mark Davis, Powell Tribune.

POWELL — More than 300 people, including former incarcerees and a slew of high-powered politicians, celebrated the groundbreaking of the Mineta-Simpson Institute at Heart Mountain Saturday during the annual pilgrimage to the interpretive center designed to preserve what remains of the World War II Japanese American confinement site.

Already staked out with wooden markers and red flags, the project is dedicated to the friendship of former Transportation Secretary Norm Mineta and former U.S. Sen. Alan Simpson.

