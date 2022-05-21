CODY — During World War II on a desolate sagebrush bench near Heart Mountain, two boys — one an internee and the other a visitor — developed a lifelong friendship that spanned their careers in national politics and transcended their different party affiliations.
“The two of them were such good friends,” said Dakota Russell, Heart Mountain Foundation executive director. Both men were honorary advisors on the internment camp project.
Forcibly moved from California, the young Norman Y. Mineta and his family lived in the Heart Mountain Relocation Center, dwelling in a rustic barrack in a compound encircled with barbed wire and guarded from watchtowers. He died May 3 at the age of 90.
As a Boy Scout, Mineta had met Alan K. Simpson, former U.S. Senator, R-Wy, who will deliver his eulogy in June. Their starkly different circumstances created “a time of real conflict for a kid,” Simpson recalled, but the contrast was soothed by their shared experiences of speaking English, tying knots and participating in jamborees.
The duo collaborated to build a trench to a bully’s tent so it flooded in the rain, Simpson related. They shared a love of laughter and were referred to by some as Laurel and Hardy, the comedic pair of a goofball and a straight man.
“”We switched roles,” Simpson recalled. “We were both very good at both roles. There was a lot of joshing and jabbing at each other.”
Once at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C., Simpson sat in front of a painting of Mineta, reading the label, and then called his friend to inquire why there was no mention of him in the write-up. He said Mineta’s reply was, “Eat your heart out.”
“He had a wonderful sense of humor. He’d put his head back and laugh,” Simpson continued. “He was pure joy.”
One time during a joint appearance, Simpson told a story and said afterward Mineta commented that some the tale was true, but most wasn’t.
On a serious note, the two joined forces to support reparations for Japanese American internees held in camps during WWII. Simpson said he told colleagues, “I witnessed that and I saw it. If you didn’t see it, you wouldn’t believe it.”
On the U.S. House floor in 1987, Mineta said, “We lost our homes, we lost our businesses, we lost our farms, but worst of all, we lost our most basic human rights,” according to The Washington Post. “Our own government had branded us with the unwarranted stigma of disloyalty which clings to us still to this day.”
The Civil Liberties Act of 1988 authorized $20,000 in reparations for each surviving internee. Roughly 120,000 Japanese Americans were rounded up and imprisoned in camps from 1943 to 1945, a total of about 14,000 in the Wyoming site.